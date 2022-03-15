Ghana: Nima-Mamobi Youth Gang Clash Granted Gh¢100,000bail

Another accused allegedly involved in the Maamobi -Nimayouth gang clash, AmiduDawud, was yesterday granted GH¢100,000bail with two sureties, by an Accra Circuit Court.

Dawud was reportedly arrested over the weekend after he reported to the Nima Police, in Accra, for being among 15 men, who took part in riots in Maamobi-Nima, Accra, in January this year.

Fourteen others accused are Ibrahim Husain also known as (alias)Kumodzi, Abdul GafaruMahama, Aziz Sulemen, alias Rambo, Ibrahim Moro, alias Jalo, AtarouwaBassam, Abdul MumuniGariba and Mohammed SaabiBarinu, alias, Namer.

The rest are BashiruGaniru,IlliasuSalim, IssahSeidu, Farouk Dawuda, alias Omoni Ali Awudu, and Zakari Mohammed alias Miller.

They have all been charged with abetment to commit crime namely rioting with offensive weapons, conspiracy to commit crime and causing harm.

The court presided over by Rosemary TorsuBaah adjourned the case to March 30.

In January, two rival groups in Nima and Mamobi clashed resulting in violence and injuries of some people.

A timely intervention by the police averted bloodshed.

In videos widely circulated on social media, the youth in the adjoining communities were seen with broken bottled and cutlasses and threatening to cause harm to passers and other residents.

The police initially arrested 12 persons in connection with the incident and eight out of the 12 were granted bail GH¢80,000 with two sureties each.

They were also made to sign a code of conduct and asked to report to the Nima Divisional Headquarters twice a week.

The remaining two pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons, and causing harm to two persons, FrimpongBoateng and Shaibu Abdul Razak.