Ghana: Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife

15 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Police Command has arrested Isaac Sarsah, a teacher, for allegedly murdering his 38-year-old wife, Linda Amoah Lamptey, at Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region last Friday.

The 40-year old suspect went into hiding but was later arrested by the police.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Oppong , said the suspect was alleged to have locked the wife in the room and beaten her until she became unconscious.

According to the Police PRO, a next door neighbour rescued Lamptey, who is also a teacher, and rushed her to the Apam Catholic Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival at the Emergency ward.

The body, she said, had been deposited at the hospital's mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times, indicated that, the suspect and the wife had four children.

Before her death the suspect was allegedly to have issued threats to her leading to relocate to another house.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X