Ghana: Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Police Command has arrested Isaac Sarsah, a teacher, for allegedly murdering his 38-year-old wife, Linda Amoah Lamptey, at Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region last Friday.

The 40-year old suspect went into hiding but was later arrested by the police.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Oppong , said the suspect was alleged to have locked the wife in the room and beaten her until she became unconscious.

According to the Police PRO, a next door neighbour rescued Lamptey, who is also a teacher, and rushed her to the Apam Catholic Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival at the Emergency ward.

The body, she said, had been deposited at the hospital's mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times, indicated that, the suspect and the wife had four children.

Before her death the suspect was allegedly to have issued threats to her leading to relocate to another house.