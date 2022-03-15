Ghana: TeMA Equips CHPS Compounds

Techiman — The Techiman Municipal Assembly (TeMA) on Friday presented medical equipment to the Municipal Health Directorate, to be distributed to selected Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compounds in the area.

It included stethoscopes, adult weight and height scales, digital thermometers, examination couch, baby weight and height scales, measuring tapes, scissors, aprons, instrument trays and baby hanging scales.

Others were petal litter bins, kidney dishes, sterilisation drums, Gallipots, boiling sterilisation drum cases with lids, dressing sets and sphygmomanometer among other instruments.

The assembly had earlier inaugurated a 10-seat water closet (WC) toilet facility and a mechanised borehole at Korfoso, and a six-unit classroom block with toilet facility at Nsuta.

Additional six-unit classroom blocks with toilet facilities were handed over to Nkwaeso, Twimia-Nkwanta and Kenten communities within the Techiman municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, indicated that the projects were funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and the GH¢ 1 million per constituency fund through the Middle Belt Development Authority.

Mr Gyarko emphasised the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo to decentralise development to rural communities, especially in the education and health sectors, to better the lives of residents.

"TeMA is poised to improve on the living conditions of people in the municipality. We shall ensure that every community receive a share of the national cake. Let us be patient with the government," he assured.

The Member of Parliament (MP), Techiman South, Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not discriminate in the distribution of developmental projects.

Mr Adjei Mensah who is also the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, disclosed that communities who did not vote for the party had received more projects.

The MP urged residents of Techiman municipality to rally behind the NPP government to deliver on its promises adding that "President Akufo- Addo has done a lot for us. Let us honour him with our votes".

Nana Tuah Yeboah, the Odikro of Korfoso, on behalf of the beneficiary communities, thanked the assembly for the massive infrastructure projects in rural communities, assuring that "the good works of our MP and MCE shall speak for them".