Ghana: 10 Die in 3 Separate Road Crashes On Sunday

Kumasi/Accra — A total of 10 persons died in separate gory accidents at Nkawkaw-Oframase in the Eastern Region, Peki in the Volta Region and Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Sunday.

Twelve others who suffered various injuries were receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital and Kenop Care Hospital at Nkawkaw and the Peki Government Hospital respectively.

The deceased had been deposited at the same hospitals' mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

According to the District Police Commander, DSP Foster Asante, the accident occurred when a Sprinter bus with registration number, GC 6521-21 crashed into a stationary truck at dawn.

He said the commercial vehicle driver made a wrongful overtaking leading to the incident.

The five people died instantly whereas, five others sustained various injuries.

The commander said that preliminary investigations into the accident revealed that the driver was a spare driver.

Meanwhile, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has confirmed that two of its students died in the Asuboi accidents on Sunday which claimed nine lives.

Ernest Azutiga, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, said two others who were in the bus were yet to be found adding the school authorities were keenly following the investigations to know their whereabouts.

"In fact, 35 students of ours were on board that bus. We have been able to account for 31 of them who are alive. Out of the 31, nine got injured and were admitted to the hospital. As of yesterday, five of them have been treated and discharged, four others were still on admission and we can confirm that we lost two of our students through the accident," he said.

In a related development, a 40-year-old man died in an accident while on his way to his wedding reception at Fumesua in the Ashanti Region on Sunday.

This was after the marriage ceremony itself had taken place earlier in the morning of Sunday.

According to the Police, the groom, Mohammed Zakari Babangida, who was driving a Ford vehicle, lost control and veered off his lane landing into a ditch.

According to the Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Efia Tenge, a Renault Cargo truck with registration number GT6915 A travelling from Accra to Dambai collided head-on with a Mercedes- Benz bus also with registration number GR 1968-F killing four persons on the spot at about midnight on Sunday.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday DSP Efia Tenge explained that one Mr Yaw Jacob, 35, driver of the Renault Cargo truck on reaching a section of the road within a curve in front of Peki College of Education, along the Asikuma- Kpeve Highway collided head-on with the Mercedes Benz bus carrying loads of food stuff and passengers travelling from Oti Region heading to Accra.

According to her, after the crash the Benz bus landed in the middle of the road whilst the Renault truck veered off the highway into a minor road on its nearside and crushed into a provision shop 100 meters away.

Four adult occupants of the Benz Bus made up of three females and driver all yet to be identified died on the spot.

Seven others including the suspect driver, Yaw Jacob sustained various degrees of injuries.

They were then rushed to the Peki Government Hospital while the four dead were also deposited at the same hospital's morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.