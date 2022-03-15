Ghana: Treason Felony Case - I'm Ready to Stand Trial - Oliver Barker - Vormawor Tells Court

Tema — Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the man charged with provisional treason felony yesterday told the Tema High Court that he is in good health and ready to stand trial.

This was his response when the presiding judge, Daniel Mensah, asked of his wellbeing.

The accused was taken ill last week and treated at the Police Hospital in Accra.

His counsels, led by MrAkotoAmpaw were in court to move a bail application for the accused, who is the lead convener of#TheFixTheCountry Movement.

MrAmpaw said although he concedes that the pronouncement of his client could be deemed "reckless and condemnable," the prosecution was unable to show the applicant was prepared to carry through his threats, albeit conditional.

He said the prosecution jumped the gun and that the police ought to monitor him to see whether he could stage a coup.

MrAmpaw told the court that the accused had a fixed place of abode and would avail himself to stand trial if granted bail.

Ms Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney, said per the Martin Kpebuvs Attorney-General No.2 case, all offences were bailable, but certain conditions ought to be met.

She said the applicant had demonstrated the intent to stage a coup.

Ms Craig told the court that the applicant after his Facebook post came down to Ghana to prepare and carry his intention and so when granted bail, would not avail himself.

The case had been adjourned to March 16 for ruling.

Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested on February 11, 2022, for a post he allegedly posted on a social media platform on February 9 that he would stage a coup should the E-Levy Bill be passed by Parliament.

The police said Mr Barker-Vormawor's "post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana."

He first appeared at the court on February 14, but his plea was not been taken.

Some supporters of the movement carrying placards waited in the court premises in solidarity with their leader, while police in riot gear watched with eagle eye to maintain law and order.