Ghana: Govt Moves to Transform Lands Commission Into Effective Land Administration Institution - Abu Jinapor

The government is in the process of securing private partnership to digitalise the Lands Commission for the promotion of efficiency, transparency and productivity.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, explained that the move was to transform the Commission into an effective lands administration institution.

Currently, he noted that, the Commission was going through the required processes to ensure its constitutional powers were not disrupted.

Mr Jinapor was speaking yesterday in Accra during the 2022 management retreat of the Lands Commission.

The event was on the theme "Achieving Institutional Excellence in Land Service Delivery through Modern Technology, Human Resource Development, and Private Sector Participation."

He dismissed concerns about the involvement of the private sector in the work of the Lands Commission saying that the arrangement with the private sector does not mean it will take over the job of the Lands Commission.

Mr Jinapor noted that government's determination to digitalise land administration in the country required the communal and dedicated efforts of staff of the Lands Commission.

Reminding the staff of their integral role in improving land administration, he said the government would complement it by undertaking holistic changes that would revamp the commission and ensure that it operates at optimum level.

The Minister urged the staff of the Commission to practise the best of ethics in relation to executing their duties adding that the government would create the enabling environment for the staff to be comfortable and efficient while at work.

He called for collaboration between staff and the management of the Lands Commission to help in achieving its mandate.

"I want us to work as a team and partners. Let's work together and change the face of land administration in the country. We should do so on the basis of integrity and transparency," Mr Jinapor added.

The National Chairman of the Lands Commission, Alex Quaynor, reiterated the need for a comprehensive reform of Lands Commission.

He stated that the retreat marks the beginning of a drive to reform the commission on all fronts and ensure that not only its record keeping was digitalised but also every aspect of the commission undergoes positive change.