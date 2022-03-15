Ghana: Use Social Media to Promote Unity, Peace - Asanteman

15 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The Asanteman Europe Association and Asanteman Council of North America, (USA and Canada), have called on social media users to use the channel to promote unity and peace and not to promote conflict.

They have observed that in recent times, there had been videos and audios circulating on social media portals that "are full of attacks and insults against the Asantehene and by large, all the good people of Asante, globally for no apparent reason."

According to the group the actions of those involved had the tendency to create trouble in Ghana, and urged the perpetrators to put an end to that, "in order for all of us to continue enjoying the peace and stability for which Ghana is admired, globally", they opined.

These were contained in a statement issued to the Ghanaian Times here.

The joint statement was signed by Mr Isaac Osei Tutu and Isaac Adu, press secretaries, North America and Europe respectively.

According to the group, the insults had attained an unimaginable dimension that "we have to react."

"And, we condemn in unreserved terms their actions. The insensibility and preposterously hyped tribal overtures and sentiments that have found expression on social media are what we are condemning."

"In as much as we respect freedom of speech, we cannot remain silent for people to insult us without any provocation," the statement said.

It indicated their determination to take legal action against the perpetrators, no matter where they live, and "would not sit down unconcerned for few disgruntled persons through their unguided and primitive actions to bring chaos into our peaceful country, Ghana."

The statement expressed their solidarity and unflinching support to Manhyia, stressing, "We are ready to defend Manhyia against these naked insults by some irresponsible individuals."

It observed that such individuals might have engaged in that act out of ignorance that "Manhyia is noted for peace."

