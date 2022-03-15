Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Dele Momodu Vows to Fight Nigeria's "Power Sector Cabal" to Standstill

Mr Momodu says Nigeria is failing because those in top positions lack experience in managing people and scarce resources.

Veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Monday visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

During the visit, he met members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, seeking their support for his candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Momodu arrived the city late afternoon and was received by some key supporters of the PDP in the state.

The publisher, who joined the PDP in October last year, informed a gathering of his new party that the zeal to rescue Nigeria from its current state informed his decision to aspire for the foremost political office in the country.

"I am today in Maiduguri to commiserate with a friend who lost his mom, and I felt I cannot be in this great city without seeing the leader of our party the PDP," he told PREMIUM TIMES.

"I am happy to have met with the leaders of our party here in Borno who I commended for keeping safe despite all the crisis and beyond that I have also informed them about my intention to run for the highest office in Nigeria, because I have to formally consult with them, and they have promised to support my ambition because they see me as a fresh leader who would do things differently. I trust them and I pray that they will also trust me."

Mr Momodu said he is determined to effect change in the country and that he had been "reaching out to every part of Nigeria and I am talking to everybody who can give solution to the problems."

On what he would do differently, the veteran journalist-turned-politician said if Nigerians give him a chance, he would transform the power sector which he believed has been the bane of the country's development.

He blamed the drawback in the power sector on "unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks emplaced by the so-called cabals."

He said the unstable power supply has been the handiwork of "a very few individuals who are the enemies of the country.

"I hate that word 'cabal'- and they are the ones that hold the power sector."

On how he intends to tackle the protracted problems in the power sector, the publisher said "the determination of one leader to succeed where others failed will change the bureaucracy holding the power sector."

"I have the knowledge and solutions to fix the power sector problem. If you don't know how to go about it, they ( Cabal) will browbeat you and you can't give what you don't have," Mr Momodu said.

The former staunch supporter of President Buhari said he backed the president's candidacy in 2015 believing he would effect the changes in the energy and other sectors, but ended up disappointed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That's one of the reasons we supported Baba Buhari, and everybody knows he is a very disciplined man," Mr Momodu said.

"Unfortunately, I don't know what happened, maybe ill health, he couldn't do those things we expected him to do especially in the power sector the way we expected him to."

He said to tackle the challenges in the power sector, he would have to confront and conquer the "cabals".

"I'm not joking here, anyone who knows me is aware that I have been imprisoned, forced into exile for three years, I have what it takes to fix the problems in the energy sector. "

On Education, Mr Momodu revealed that apart from providing quality education, his administration, if elected, will also pay attention to vocational education and ensure that youths are given the requisite knowledge to be self-reliant.

He said Nigeria is failing because those in top positions lack experience in managing people and scarce resources.

"I am coming with impressive experience and pedigree as a successful manager of people and resources. And that's what I would be bringing on board when elected as president of this great country," he said.