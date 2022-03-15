Nigeria: Inflation Increases By 15.70 Percent in February - NBS

15 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, says the Consumer Price Index, CPI increased by 15.70% year on Year in the month of February.

This is 1.63% lower than 17.33% recorded in the previous month.

The Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry disclosed this on Tuesday during the monthly press briefing at the bureau's headquarters, in Abuja.

On the month by month basis, the inflation he said also increased by 1.63%, which is 0.16% higher recorded in the month of January.

