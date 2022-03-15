Tunisia: National Economy Posts 3.1 Percent Growth in 2021 - INS

15 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national economy posted a 3.1% growth in 2021, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday.

This evaluation integrates the latest results of annual national accounts and which include the regular growth revisions of the past 3 years: Final accounts of 2018 (2.6% against 2.5% previously), semi-final accounts of 2019 (1.3% against 1.4%) and provisional accounts of 2020 (-8.7% against 9.2%).

These results show that the drop in GDP in 2020 has only been partially absorbed, since the level of real GDP in the 4th quarter (Q4) of 2021 is still 4.6 percentage points lower than Q4 of 2019. Thus, the catch-up dynamic and the recovery of activity in some sectors is proving to be relatively slow and could be prolonged over time.

1.6% growth in Q4 of 2021

The real GDP grew by an annual rate of 1.6% during Q4 of 2021, up from the 0.4% rate recorded in Q3 2021. Compared to Q3 of the same year, real GDP increased by 0.7%.

The acceleration in the real GDP during Q4 primarily reflected an upturn in extraction sectors (mining 78.6%, oil and gas 20.6%); while activity remained sluggish in manufacturing industries, moderate in trade services and down in agriculture (-4.2%).

