Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kef reported 2 more COVID-19 deaths and 4 infections from 64 tests (a 6.25% positivity rate), taking the death toll to 762 and caseload to 25,101 including 25,081 recoveries, the local health directorate said Tuesday.

20 persons are still virus carriers in the region, including 5 in hospitals, the same source specified.