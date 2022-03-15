Tunisian-Mauritanian Forum - 4 Partnership Agreements Signed

Tunis/Tunisia — Four partnership and cooperation agreements were signed between the international branch of the Confederation of Citizen Enterprises of Tunisia, (CONECT) and the Investment Promotion Agency of Mauritania (APIM), the National Union of Mauritanian Employers, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Mauritania and the Free Zone Authority of Nouadhibou, on the fringes of the Tunisian-Mauritanian Economic Forum organised March 6-11 in Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The Tunisian-Mauritanian Forum "For a partnership and efficient and profitable investments for both countries" recorded the participation of over 500 economic actors and institutions from both countries and the organisation of more than 500 B2B meetings in Nouakchott and the free zone of Nouadhibou, CONECT said.

The Tunisian delegation had meetings with over 10 officials, notably ministers, State secretaries, etc., of the Mauritanian government in Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The over 50 participant Tunisian enterprises inked dozens of contracts and investment projects, which will help the Tunisian actors make the most of the investment and export opportunities offered by Mauritania and boost bilateral trade.