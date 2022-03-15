Tunisian-Mauritanian Forum - 4 Partnership Agreements Signed

15 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four partnership and cooperation agreements were signed between the international branch of the Confederation of Citizen Enterprises of Tunisia, (CONECT) and the Investment Promotion Agency of Mauritania (APIM), the National Union of Mauritanian Employers, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Mauritania and the Free Zone Authority of Nouadhibou, on the fringes of the Tunisian-Mauritanian Economic Forum organised March 6-11 in Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The Tunisian-Mauritanian Forum "For a partnership and efficient and profitable investments for both countries" recorded the participation of over 500 economic actors and institutions from both countries and the organisation of more than 500 B2B meetings in Nouakchott and the free zone of Nouadhibou, CONECT said.

The Tunisian delegation had meetings with over 10 officials, notably ministers, State secretaries, etc., of the Mauritanian government in Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The over 50 participant Tunisian enterprises inked dozens of contracts and investment projects, which will help the Tunisian actors make the most of the investment and export opportunities offered by Mauritania and boost bilateral trade.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X