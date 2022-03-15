Kenya: 'Hand to Ball' - 21-Year-Old Faces Jail Term for Butt Gripping in Nairobi CBD

15 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A 21-year-old man is facing a jail term for accusations of touching a woman inappropriately in public without her consent.

The suspect identified in court as Ramadhan Johnson is accused of grabbing the buttocks of the complainant within Nairobi's Central Business District on March 10.

The incident is said to have occurred along Murang'a Road.

"You're charged that on March 10, 2022, along Murang'a Road, Nairobi, you intentionally and unlawfully touched the buttocks of Makena Sara Ngari with your hands against her will," a court assistant outlined in charged read out to the suspect before a magistrate at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

The suspect however denied the charges, entering a not guilty plea before the magistrate.

He was offered a Sh300,000 with alternative cash bail of Sh100,000 pending a mention on March 30.

A police report filed in court indicated the suspect assaulted the lady, a trader along the said Murang'a Road, as she returned her wares to a nearby store at around 9pm.

The act is said to have been deliberate.

"While coming back from the store as she was walking along a narrow path, she was attacked by the accused person who intentionally touched her buttocks with his hands and pulled her towards his body," the police report read.

The lady fled the scene after three other men attempted to grab her buttocks as well, the police said.

According to court filings, the suspect charged in court declined to apologize to the lady concerned despite her having sent a delegation of elderly men to him, prompting her to report the matter to the police.

