Kenya: MPs Meet Judiciary, Electoral Stakeholders Over Law on Use of Nicknames on Ballot

15 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Representatives from the Judiciary, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and Office of the Registrar of Political Parties were on Tuesday expected before the National Assembly to give their views on two proposed laws that seek to change the political landscape as the country moves towards the August Elections.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee led by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano called for public views on the Elections (Amendment) Bill and the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, which was formally presented in the House before the adjourned for recess last week.

The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to amend the Elections Act, 2014 to allow a political candidate to be presented to the electorate, party or election ballot papers in the way in which the candidate has chosen to familiarise themselves to voters.

If the Bill is passed into law the ODM Leader Raila Odinga can have the name 'Baba' on the ballot or Chief Hustler for Deputy President William Ruto.

The Bill provides that a person shall not be nominated by a political party unless the person was a registered voter in any of the wards in the county in which the person is to be nominated.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader John Mbadi has proposed further amendments to the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, which was approved by the National Assembly over the Christmas and New Year festive period before being referred to the Senate where it was passed.

Mbadi says the objective of his proposed amendments is to allow the concept of corporate membership which he says is important as it allows a political party to be a member of another political party without necessarily merging or forming a coalition and thus retain its identity.

"The Bill also seeks to recognize the different categories of membership to a political party. Political parties generally have different levels of membership, for example, life membership, Each membership level has different rights and obligations and there is a need to recognize the same in law," read Bill's memorandum of objects and reasons.

The Political Parties Act introduced the concept of coalition political parties, outlining functions of political parties as well as changing the criteria of accessing the Political Parties Fund.

The law also empowers the Registrar of Political Parties to certify political party membership lists and nomination rules among other transformative provisions aimed at strengthening management of political parties and enhancing democracy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X