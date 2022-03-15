Kenya: UDA Officials in Closed Door Meeting to Endorse DP Ruto

Nairobi — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party officials are currently holding a closed-door meeting whereby they are going to nominate and endorse Deputy President William Ruto as their Party leader and later their Presidential Flagbearer.

The closed-door meeting was called shortly after the arrival of the DP at the Kasarani Indoor Sports Complex in Nairobi.

A close source privy to matters concerning the Party told Capital FM News that the meeting which was expected to take 1 hour was called to fine tune some "Internal party issues, Party Agdendas" before the NDC continues.

The NDC is expected to attract at least 5,000 delegates in addition to allied politicians from Kenya Kwanza Alliance parties.

Those expected include Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya), William Kabogo (Tujibebe Party), Moses Kuria (CCK) and Martha Karua (NARC Kenya).

Ruto emerged as the party's choice to seek the top seat after beating two other contenders.

The two other candidates were disqualified after failing to meet the required threshold.

NEC Vice Chairperson Kipruto Arap Kirwa said Ruto emerged the best candidate after meeting the required threshold.

"We had three applicants who presented themselves. The first one was William Samoei Ruto and the verdict was that he is the candidate we shall present to Kasarani on Tuesday for the NDC to make necessary resolution for the purposes of presenting his name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)," NEC Vice Chairperson Kipruto arap Kirwa told news reporters at the party headquarters on Saturday.

Tracy Wanjiru, a third-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), was disqualified for lacking a degree certificate.