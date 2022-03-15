Kenya: Motorists Protest Planned Re Introduction of Toll Fees on Roads

Nairobi — The Motorists Association of Kenya has opposed the proposed re-introduction of toll fees on roads which will subject motorists to pay taxes on the major public roads, bridges, and tunnels.

The National Assembly's Committee on Delegated Legislation, a week ago, approved the Public Finance Management (National Road Toll Fund) Regulations 2021 which awaits MP's approval.

If passed, the toll road fee will be introduced on major roads such as Thika Road, Jogoo Road, Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, and Nyali Bridge.

According to the Association, toll fees should only apply on privately acquired land and roads built by private entities.

"Existing public Roads and reserves belong to the public and must not be turned into profit-making enterprises in the guise for some well-healed business profiteers masquerading as saviors and hiding in exploitative public-private partnership schemes," read the statement.

According to the statement from the association since the scrapping of the paid roads in the 1980s, motorists have been key taxpayers to the treasury contributing to a huge share of the country's revenue.

"Motorists have ironically continued to suffer drastic taxations and we are sad and angry with MPs for backing the return of toll fees on roads, bridges which was proscribed in the 1990s. Re-introduction of the Toll will be double taxation to heavily burdened vehicle owners," read the statement.

The association has asked their members and citizens to join in opposing this vile Public Roads Toll Act, Cap 407, imposition of toll fees on major national roads.

"These profiteers have been salivating for public highways to make a kill out of huge traffic for no other reason but to line their pockets at the expense of long suffering motorists. The profit firms have teamed up with wayward government functionaries to enlist MPs to pass the illegal unconstitutional Law. We urge vehicle owners to vote out all the MPs who are not opposed to this scheme," added the statement.

The association has appealed to the Members of Parliament not to pass the law.

Under the new proposal, the National Roads Toll Fund will give the Transport Cabinet Secretary unfettered powers to declare any road or a portion, including a bridge or tunnel on a public road, as a toll road.

"It is ultra vires, illegal, unconstitutional and far-fetched for The National Assembly's Committee on Delegated Legislation to purport to approve the Public Finance Management (National Road Toll Fund) Regulations 2021 and crude to urge MPs to pass such a travesty into Law," added the statement.