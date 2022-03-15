South Africa: Basic Education Takes the ECD and Second Chance Roadshow to Kimberley in Northern Cape, 15 Mar

press release

The Department of Basic Education will take the Early Childhood Development (ECD) and Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP) Roadshow to Bontjieskraal Conference Centre, in Kimberly, Northern Cape on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

The Early Childhood Development (ECD) function is migrating to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) from the Department of Social Development starting from 01 April 2022 as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Second Chance provides support to learners who could not meet the pass requirements of the National Senior Certificate Examinations. It responds to the National Development Plan's (NDP) injunction that retention rates should be improved; and drop-out rates reduced. It affords young South Africans a second chance of acquiring a National Senior Certificate (NSC) which will be much needed for participating in the main stream economy or furthering their studies in Higher Education Institutions (HEI's).

The roadshows are aimed creating awareness among a wide range of stakeholders to make them aware of the departmental programmes. The department will also share information on programmes such as Read to Lead to make the community aware and encourage them to engage in developing and maintaining a reading culture. Info will also be shared with youth that are interested in becoming educators on how to register for the Funza Lushaka Bursary.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Ministerial roadshow as follows: Date: Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Time: 10hh00

Venue: Bontjieskraal Conference Centre, 81 Dutoitspan Rd, Kimberley, Northern Cape