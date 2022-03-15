South Africa: SA Salutes Social Workers

The Department of Social Development has expressed its gratitude and appreciation to social workers across the country.

Today marks World Social Work Day, which is commemorated under the theme, 'Co-building a New Eco-Social World: Leaving No One Behind'.

The day is observed every year on the third Tuesday of March.

The department said it supports the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) initiative of raising awareness on how climate change impacts the quality of life and livelihoods.

"Our country has experienced devastating effects of changing weather patterns, as evidenced by droughts, wildfires and floods, which... [have] destroyed homes and displaced people.

"Social workers and social auxiliary workers are always at the forefront, responding to the needs of communities.

"Let us support social work practitioners in their [endeavours to... contribute] to the new 'Eco-Social World' we all aspire to live in," said Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

World Social Work Day affords key stakeholders an opportunity to recognise social work as an essential profession for the efficient delivery of quality social welfare services.

South Africa is grappling with multiple social problems, ranging from teenage pregnancy, alcohol and drug abuse, as well as the second pandemic of gender-based violence, which negatively affects the most vulnerable women and children.

"Many households, especially those who are hardest hit by COVID-19, also depend largely on social workers for counselling, psychosocial support, and other varied interventions," said the department.

The department said it recognises that the social work profession is still a critical skill required by the sector to implement key legislative frameworks and interventions on a variety of social ills and vulnerabilities.

To further improve the image of the social work profession and instil moral support for social workers and social auxiliary workers, the department recommitted itself to engage networks and professional associations and professionals to promote the integration of eco-social work practice in the education and practice of the profession.

Such an approach, the department said, will be pursued with anticipation that social workers across the country will be equipped to respond to community needs emanating from the impact of climate and environmental changes on the quality of life and functioning of communities in the country and the world.

"Such an awareness strengthens interventions for the social wellbeing of individuals, families, communities, and society at large," the department said.