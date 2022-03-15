South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers Condemns Theft At Qolweni Project Site

14 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Simmers condemns theft at the Qolweni Project site

This past Friday, we received reports that there was a security breach at the Qolweni Phase 3A (169) housing project site, when one of the units was vandalized and a window frame stolen. A criminal case has since been opened at the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Minister Simmers said: "I condemn this criminal act in the strongest possible terms and welcome the criminal case that was opened with the SAPS. We cannot allow any matter to derail the significant progress we're continuing to make with this project, particularly since residents have been patiently waiting to live in an improved and dignified manner. Some may view this as a minor incident, however any form of vandalism or theft can have an enormous impact on the completion of the project. These nefarious acts cannot be left unchecked. I urge the community to be vigilant and assist the law enforcement agencies in bringing these perpetrators to book and face the full might of the law.

I would also like to thank community members for their continued role in protecting this development.

As the Western Cape government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."

