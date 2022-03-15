South Africa: Banks Optimistic On Economy Despite Fears That SA Is Becoming a Failed State

14 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Commercial banks are not ready to acknowledge that South Africa is going the failed state route. Instead, they see many promising green shoots and their economic growth outlook for 2022 is glowing.

You would never know how worrying South Africa's near-term economic outlook is by looking at the latest financial results of the country's major banks.

FirstRand (the owner of FNB, WesBank and RMB), Standard Bank and Absa have published financial results in recent days, which indicate that their operations have recovered from the pandemic. In fact, their profits and lending functions are back to pre-pandemic levels.

The banks are also sounding an optimistic note about the economy in 2022, despite many warnings that South Africa is becoming a failed state. One of these warnings came from National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane, who recently said the country was showing signs of a failing state - more common in countries such as Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Mogajane, who was speaking at a Deloitte post-budget discussion in early March, and quoted by the TimesLIVE, said South Africa was showing characteristics of a failed state because "we don't care about the poor and improving their lives".

Commercial banks are not ready to make...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

