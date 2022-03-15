Gambia: Govt Reacts to Senegal Military Operation Against MFDC

Banjul — It has come to the awareness of The Gambia Government that Senegal launched a 'Military Operation' against MFDC separatists in its southern region of Cassamance on Sunday 13th March, 2022.

Given its proximity to The Gambia, several communities and villages particularly in Foni Bondali, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai Districts were affected by sounds of heavy gunfire amid reports of shells landing in these Gambian border villages.

The Gambia Government can confirm that as of last night, several Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees from the border areas began arriving and are being registered in the villages of Foni Bintang, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai.

In the wake of this military operation and its attendant refugee situation, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow directed that the Vice President working with the relevant Ministries, Government Departments and Agencies (MDAs), urgently respond to the pressing needs of the IDPs and refugees.

Equally, President Barrow has directed for the exercise of more vigilance, robust border patrols, and intensified security activities on The Gambian border for the safety of citizens as well as safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country against any potential foreign threat.

President Barrow also wishes to reassure citizens, members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that The Gambia will neither be used as a launching pad nor allow anyone to enter the country with arms and ammunition.

The Gambia continues its peaceful advocacy for a resolution of the Cassamance Conflict and envisages lasting peace, security and stability in our region.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Government strongly urges citizens to desist from spreading false news and recycling of old videos and audios of similar past events to create confusion and fear in the minds of innocent, peace loving citizens affected by this conflict.

Signed:

Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia Government Spokesperson

