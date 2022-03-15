Gambia: GRA Meets Senegalese Counterparts to Eliminate Double Taxation

Top brass of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) over the weekend returned from Dakar, Senegal after five days of successful meetings with Senegalese customs counterparts. The meeting took place from 7 to 11 March 2022 at Pullman Hotel in Dakar.

The meeting was meant to bring the two countries together to map out mechanisms for common goals and mutual benefits as well as to eliminate double taxation between the two countries.

The Gambian delegation included the minister of Finance, Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority, Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Taxes, Director Technical Service, Director Legal Affairs, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and PS Ministry of Finance among others.

The Gambian delegation was led by the minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mamburay Njie.

According to GRA officials, the mission in Senegal was to negotiate an agreement on the elimination of double taxation between the two countries.

The first round of negotiations ended successfully in Dakar as both countries agreed on all the articles of the agreement.

The second round of negotiations will be hosted by The Gambia in the not too distant future to further review and agree on the text in both English and French after which the Ministers of Finance for both countries will sign.

According to Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) officials, once the Agreement is signed, "it will then be submitted for ratification by the Parliament in each country before it comes into force.