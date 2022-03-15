Gambia Participates Deploys 415 Domestic Election Observers

Gambia Participates, an apolitical advocacy group that works in the strengthening of good governance in the country, has deployed 415 domestic election observers ahead of April 9th parliamentary polls.

The move comes after the advocacy group was being accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to observe the 2022 National Assembly elections.

Sixty-ﬁve (65) observers will serve as Long-Term Observers (LTOs) across all the 53 constituencies in the 7 regions of The Gambia, while 350 observers will be deployed as Polling Unit Observers.

On March 4th 2022, Gambia Participates Long-Term Observers were deployed to observe the pre-election environment across the country using standard checklist and reporting tools it developed.

These LTOs will observe: General Environment, IEC Preparatory Activities, Voter Education Activities, Political Campaigns, Abuse of State Resources, Critical Incident and Covid-19 Prevention.

The 350 Polling Unit Observers will be deployed on a proportional basis to observe the opening of polls, voting and closure of polls, vote collation, critical incidents and Covid-19 prevention at their designated polling stations.

According to the advocacy group they will continue to run its Election Data Center comprising of 30 data entry clerks, six (6) thematic experts on elections, political science, law, anti- corruption, and social media.

Their election observation mission is geared towards adding credibility in the electoral process and as well providing recommendations to improve democratic elections in The Gambia.

Gambia Participates election observation mission is jointly supported by The Gambia Bar Association and Transitional Justice Working Group.