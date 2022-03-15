Gambia: Japan, Batch Diagnostic Clinic Sign Over D4m Grant

The chief of mission of Japan to The Gambia has signed a grant contract of over four million, five-hundred thousand dalasis with Batch Diagnostic Clinic, Abuko under the Japanese grant assistance of Grass Roots Human Security Project.

The project is designed to promote security in developing countries by funding development projects led by community-based initiatives and non-profit organisations and solving different socio-economic issues.

At the event, Nakajima Daisuke, deputy chief of mission to The Gambia said lack of diagnosis and laboratory services forced Gambians to travel to neighbouring countries like Senegal for adequate healthcare that is not available in the country.

The project, he added, is aimed at securing an improved medical environment and service to the local people in The Gambia, especially for the poor who can't afford to travel abroad for serious health cases.

Among purchasing of medical equipment, the project aims to secure an intensive care unit patient bed, blood warmer and ventilators, defibrillator, patient monitor standard parameter, central monitoring station, syringe, and infusion pumps.

Nakajima indicated that the move to give these items is necessitated by the reason that Japan gives priority to the health sector.

He applauded Batch Diagnostic Laboratory Center, whose major objective is to provide to the Gambian population the best quality of diagnostic and medical services with high-performance doctors and state-of-the-art equipment.

Alieu Jallow, president of Batch Diagnostic Laboratory Gynae and Clinical Services Charity said Batch Diagnostic is being one of the best diagnosis centers in the Gambia, saying they have the equipment to go along with their work.

Jallow maintained that since they only have daily admission, the donation of these items would enable them to start overnight admission now.

He described the donation was timely, further expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for such an initiative.

