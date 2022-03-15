Gambia: Mandinary LBS Launches School Fencing Project

After several months raising fund to help fence the perimeter of Mandinary Lower Basic School, the natives of Mandinary based in the Diaspora have responded in cash to kick start the ambitious school fencing project.

This comes following distraction members of the public and pedestrians, who use the school as shortest route to access the community's main town. A taskforce was set up to ensure the smooth execution of this mega project.

Jammeh Ceesay, chairman of Mandinary Village Development Committee, said the project is part of contributing to the development of the community and that they won't wait for government to initiate a project of this importance.

"The collapse of the fence led to periodic invasion of the school campus by youths who would go there to smoke cannabis and sometimes assault the staff."

He expressed delight in the unity manifested by the youth of the village by coming to together to implement such an ambitious school fence project.

Ceesay lamented the present status of the school leaves much to be desired, saying students are always distracted by pedestrians and some irresponsible young people who gathered at the school campus to do illegal activities.

Baseedy Suwaneh, member of Diaspora committee, expressed delight the work done so far, further encouraging the Diaspora community to continue giving back to their community.

Mbemba Touray- Lamin, Councillor for Lamin Ward said, underscored the importance of project, which he said, requires collective responsibility.

Alagie Jammeh, head master of Mandinary Lower Basic School, revealed that lack of proper fencing has seriously affected pupil's education at the school, saying aside movement by pedestrian and members of the public, armed bandits also intrude into the school premises, which is another problem they've been grappling with.

"It's been two years the school's garden has not been effective to boost the school's feeding programme." he added.