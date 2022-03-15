Ghana: 3rd Accra City Open Doubles Set for April 1

The third edition of the annual tennis competition, Accra City Open Doubles, is set to commence on Friday, April 1.

The nine-day tourney expected to end on Saturday, April 9, will be under the patronage of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Madam Elizabeth Sackey.

Under the auspices of the Grandmaster Tennis Events, the competition will take place on the clay courts at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

According to Mr. Peter Annan, head of the organizing committee, there will be honours in seven age-categories.

In the Men's open, the eligible age categories are 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 plus.

In the women's open, the eligible age categories are under-39 and 40-49.

Mr Annan explained that both male and female players will also compete in events such as the mixed open double (socials only), semi-professional open doubles for under-30's and professional open doubles.