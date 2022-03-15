Ghana: Power Queens Club Undertakes Blood Donation to Restock Bank

15 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

The Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), on Friday undertook a blood donation exercise to help stock the national blood bank.

The exercise which took place at the Accra High and Ashiaman Senior High schools, forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility,to encourage people to donate their blood to save people's lives.

Since its inception in 1988, the Power Queens Club, the female workforce of ECG, had sustained the blood donation drive, in its quest to support efforts at stocking the country's blood bank tosave precious lives.

This year, the club, through its campaign is targeting about 500 pints, as 150 pints was raised at Accra High School with 90 pints gathered at the Ashiaman Senior High.

Speaking after the event, the National President of the club, Ms Doreen-Carol Anning-Gyebi, said thatthe club had so far raised 240 pints, and was hopeful the remaining target would be met during similar exercise to be organised in other Senior High Schools.

She said the pints were purposefully to stock the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital and other selected regional hospitals in the country.

She added that apart from power distribution in the Southern part of Ghana, the Electricity Company of Ghana was also committed to giving back to society in diverse ways, including gender activism by empowering women in the company, and inspiring the girl-child to venture into areas that were male-dominated like engineering and other technical fields.

Ms Anning-Gyebi took the opportunity to thank Promasidor Ghana Limited for the sponsorship, as well as the students and staff of the selected schools, staff and management of ECG for participating in their numbers.

She urged individuals and other corporate institutions, including management and staff of ECG, to regularly donate blood to stock the national blood bank to save lives.

