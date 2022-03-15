Ghana: No Venue Change Yet for Black Stars, Super Eagles Wc Qualifier

An Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Frederick Acheampong has categorically stated that until otherwise announced, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium remains the venue for the Black Stars first leg FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Speaking on Kessben TV yesterday, the FA ExCo member confirmed there have been attempts to get the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi licensed for the match should CAF and FIFA inspectors express doubt over the suitability of the pitch at Cape Coast.

Mr Acheampong's reaction follows concerns raised over the state of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium pitch which appears to be in a bad state after hosting Ghana's 68th Independence anniversary parade on March 6.

If inspectors fail to approve the venue, Ghana will hope to fall on Kumasi or risk playing the all-important clash at a neutral venue.

Reacting to the concerns yesterday, Mr Acheampong explained that the CAF inspectors have inspected the two venues and was awaiting the outcome.

He said the FA has applied for a special license from CAF which when granted would make the Kumasi Stadium a venue to fall on if Cape Coast was disapproved.

According to him, the Kumasi stadium was undergoing renovation at the time of the previous inspection and was not considered to host the crunch game.

"We have applied for a special license to enable us to use the Kumasi Stadium if the inspectors believe the Cape Coast venue is not in a good condition. We were unable to put in that application becauseof ongoing works to give the facility a facelift."

The team would inspect facilities including dressing rooms, pitch, floodlights and others and be satisfied with their state before approvals.

He urged Ghanaians to be positive about the exercise because of the challenges a switch or change of venue will bring.

Ghana is expected to host the first leg of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against Nigeria on March 24 with the return leg in Nigeria three days after.#