Ghana: Agric Officers Sensitised On Modern Biotechnology

A one-day sensitisation forum on modern biotechnology has been held for 20 district agricultural officers at Abokobi, in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Friday.

Organised by the National Biosafety Authority (NBA), the forum was meant to enhance the knowledge of participants on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and its regulation in Ghana.

Speaking at the programme, Mr Eric Amaning Okoree, the Chief Executive Officer of the NBA, said the campaign was to inform the officers of the new developments in that field and the regulatory measures government was putting in place to safeguard its impact on the environment and human health.

He said it was important for agric officers to understand the regulatory procedures, and measures spelt out by the law as well as its implementation.

Mr Okoree noted that the GMO does not come into public domain without rigorous regulations, stressing that "any GMO which receives the seal of the regulatory body involved in the regulatory chain does not cause any harm."

He further explained that GMOs have been regulated in the country since 1996 and had not caused any disease anywhere in the world

The CEO said GMOs that pass through biosafety agency had also received the permit from the regulatory agencies and were good for consumption.

Participants were drawn from Ministry of Agriculture divisions, crops directorate, extension directorate, veterinary services directorate, women in agriculture.