Ghana: SMT Ghana Supports Reconstruction of Appiatse Community

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo construction equipment, Volvo trucks, Volvo buses and Volvo Penta in Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) has supported the reconstruction of the Appiatse community with cement bags.

On January 20, 2022, an explosion razed down the entire Appiatse community killing and injuring many.

The donation was made to support the Appiatsecommunity as government commences rebuilding the community into a modern one to bring the necessary relief to the people.

SMT Ghana team including the Sales Manager, Edward Kingsley Sackey, Parts Manager for Tarkwa, Philip Ackon, and Workshop Manager Tarkwa, Stephen Ponful, were present at the Appiatse Relief Camp to do the donation.

Mr Sackey said as an institution, SMT Ghana saw the need to come forward to support the reconstruction of the community considering how devastating the explosion had affected the lives of the entire community.

"The incident was an unfortunate one that resulted in the loss of lives, properties, injuries, and the destruction of the entire community," he said.

Mr Sackey said "Appiatse community is close to the Tarkwa branch of SMT Ghana and as part of our CSR we support communities close to our operations so immediately after the tragic incidence, we quickly moved to the site to commiserate with the victims and then contacted the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to see how best we can support."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Big tragedies like this we know call for a national support and so as government is in the process of rebuilding with support from other corporate institutions we are also here with our widows mite and we believe it has come in handy and will be used judiciously for its intended purpose," he said.

Mr Sackey said the donation formed part of events lined up to mark the company's10th anniversary celebration as a leading dealer of construction, transport and mining equipment in the country.

Present to receive the donation on behalf of the community were; Mr Lewis Afful, NADMO Deputy Director-Prestea/Huni-Valley, Mr Emmanuel Fosu, Personal Assistant for the Municipal Chief Executive - Prestea/ Huni-Valley, Mr Thomas Enyan, Assemblyman of the Appiatse area and members of the local committee.

Mr Afful thanked SMT Ghana for coming to the aid of the victims and expressed optimism that the timely nature of the donation will speed up the rebuilding project by government.

He urged corporate Ghana to come forth with more of such support to rebuild the Appiatse community.