Ethiopia/Ghana: Black Princesses Earn 3-0 Win in Ethiopia

Ghana's U-20 female national team, Black Princess recorded a 3-0 win against Ethiopia in the first leg of the final qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Ben Fokuo and his team went into this fixture as favourites and were unsurprisingly strong for the home side as they produced a scintillating first half display to down their hosts.

In the 28th minute, Doris Boaduwaa laid a beautiful pass to Salamatu Abdulai who made no mistake by striking home the opener for the Princesses.

Abdulai scored her second of the day in the 38th minute after a solo run from midfield to extend Ghana's lead.

The host made two substitutions but that did not yield any result as shot stopper, Cynthia Fiindib denied them on two occasions.

The Princesses pressed on for a third as theythreatened the host goal area.

Cecilia Nyama finally scored the third goal for the Black Princesses in the 44th minute.

After recess, Coach Ben Fokuo made two substitutions as Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah replaced Suzzy Dede Teye and Cecilia Nyama made way for Maafia Nyame.

The host tested Cynthia Findib on several attempts in the second half but she denied Turist Lema in the 60th minute.

The Black Princesses were the better side in the last 10 minutes but failed to score again as the match ended 3-0 - a very good result for the Ghanaians as they prepare for the second leg.

The return fixture will be played in Ghana in a fortnight. The U-20 Women's World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022. -FA