Gambia: Barrow Pledges D5 Million for Displaced Persons in the Fonis

Her Excellency the Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray, yesterday announced that His Excellency President Adama Barrow has pledged D5 million for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Fonis through the NDMA as a humanitarian response.

Mr. Barrow's intervention came in the wake of Senegalese military operation against MFDC on Sunday leading to the displacement of hundreds of Gambians within the Foni-belt.

Her Excellency Dr. Isatou Touray made this announcement during a meeting she convened with stakeholders to urgently look into the issue of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Mr. Barrow had directed that Vice President Dr. Touray working with the relevant ministries, government departments and agencies urgently respond to the pressing needs of displaced Gambians in Foni.

Vice President Dr. Touray said: It is time for The Gambia to act immediately to address the urgent needs of these vulnerable people, who include women, the elderly and children."

During the discussions, the World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Country Director, Malick Ndiaye, who is representing the UN body on humanitarian response, committed to give assistance in the current situation by working with the relevant government institutions.

In order to facilitate the process, a rapid appraisal will be undertaken within 48 hours to guide UN Humanitarian Response Mechanism in their intervention with the government. The activity will be supported by UN.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is making efforts to distribute food packages and mattresses to the affected people in the region.

The Committee agreed on a number of actions and would meet again on Thursday, March 17 to update the public about their findings and what the emergency response package is expected to be for the vulnerable groups.

The meeting brought together security apparatus, government, and UN agencies, and a representative from the business community. All updated Her Excellency the Vice President about their current findings and immediate need assessments.

The meeting concluded that all communication and resources are to be coordinated accordingly.

The Vice President also urged the public to be mindful of misinformation, and to desist from peddling hate speech or spreading false information.