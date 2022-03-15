Somalia: Former President Hassan Sheikh Meets With U.S. Ambassador to Discuss Elections

Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has met with US Ambassador to Somalia Larry Andréin the capital Mogadishu.

According to the former head of state, they conversed with the ambassador with a range of issues about the current situation in the country.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has played a key role in state-building in Somalia, praised the US role in electoral matters.

"I met with US Ambassador Larry E. André. We discussed the issues of elections and the importance of US support for Somalia's recovery. I thank his government for its support during our difficult times," former president Hassan Sheikh said.

The meeting also discussed strategic issues between the two countries and the importance of greater cooperation between the two governments in recent years, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud thanked the United States.