Somalia: PM Roble - Somalia Drought Has Affected 6.9 Million People

Somali PM Mohamed Hussein Roble has held meeting with international community on Monday.

Speaking during the meeting the prime minister called on the donors to involve themselves in the ongoing emergency relief efforts to mitigating the biting effects of the drought whilst urged them to accelerate humanitarian aid to affected families.

"I once again call on you to come to the aid of the Somali people who are suffering from drought, in order to prevent famine leading to mass deaths and a difficult humanitarian situation to deal with," PM Roble said.

The premier said that the drought has affected nearly 6.9 million people, more than 9.5 million livestock as than 2.6 million people face severe water shortages.

He added that nearly half a million people have been displaced in recent days due to the drought in parts of Galmudug, South West and Jubaland.

Somalia is experiencing its worst drought crisis in a decade, with millions going hungry and many being forced from their homes in search of food and water.

The UN in its 2022 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan, seeks to raise nearly 1.5 billion U.S. dollars to provide humanitarian assistance to 5.5 million vulnerable people, including 1.6 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), 3.9 million non-IDPs, and people with disabilities.