Nigeria: Taraba PDP Elders' Forum Faults Moves to Jettison Zoning

The Northern Zone Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State has decried moves to jettison the party's zoning agreement ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Alhaji Abdulrazaq Musa, the pioneer chairman of PDP in the state, while addressing newsmen on Monday, said the plans to jettison the zoning arrangement in the state will spell doom for the party.

Musa, in company of other members of the forum, said if allowed to go through, the development could adversely affect the fortunes of the party.

A former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Simon Shinpu, who spoke in solidarity with the forum, said it was in the interest of the party to maintain the zoning arrangement so that other zones would not feel short-changed.