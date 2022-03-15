Nigeria: Minister - Govt Committed to Repositioning Power Sector

15 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, has said that Nigeria is willing to welcome more investors into Nigeria in a bid to reposition the sector.

Aliyu, who spoke when he received a delegation from the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and ECOWAS led by the Union's Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, in Abuja stated that the government was working to reposition the state of power infrastructure in Nigeria.

While explaining the Nigeria electricity supply industry value chain to the visitors, the minister said the EU had been supportive of the country's effort to ramp up the power sector.

He added that more of the EU collaboration in the renewable energy sector would be welcome and informed the delegation of Nigeria's policy to expand the operation capacity of the Nigeria electricity supply industry (NESI) .

He reiterated that country's commitment to increase power supply by 30,000MW by the year 30.30 with 30 per cent in renewable energy.

Speaking earlier, Isopi affirmed the importance of Nigeria to the EU, stating that the body remains the largest grant donor to the power sector, and has in the last two years developed a dynamic partnership to re-launch and boost electricity supply.

She said that the cooperation framework for a green and digital economy with Nigeria, was to see that there is renewable energy and diversification, a development he pledged the support of the EU.

