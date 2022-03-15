Namibia: Govt Urged to Close Inequality Gap

Analysts are urging the government to revise some of its policies to bridge the country's inequality gap.

Namibia is among the most unequal countries in the world, a World Bank report released last week revealed.

The report states that the Southern Africa Customs Union (Sacu), of which Namibia is a member, is the most unequal region in the world.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah says the government should introduce more social safety nets like a basic income grant to cushion the vulnerable.

The World Bank lists inequality of opportunity, poor labour market performance, and unequal land ownership as drivers of household inequality.

"Independent Namibia has failed to address the legacy of colonialism and apartheid - a capitalist economy that promotes inequality. We must have radical transformation of the economy," Kamwanyah says.

Jacob Nyambe of the University of Namibia's faculty of economics says the country has not created enough jobs to close the inequality gap.

"This is an income issue and the solution lies in creating job opportunities in both rural and urban areas."

He says rural areas need small income-generating projects at household level, as well as jobs on social infrastructure projects to transform income levels.

The World Bank says while taxes and other government transfers could help reduce inequality, they should be implemented more efficiently to be effective.

Nyambe, however, says the government deficit would not allow Namibia to use Sacu receipts to close the rural-urban inequality gap.

"This would only work in relatively normal economic times and not now when the economy has been devastated by Covid and a world recession," he says.

For the 2021/22 financial year, Namibia's share of Sacu receipts declined by about 34% to N$14,8 billion, down from N$22,3 billion in 2020/21.

Kamwanyah says if the government fairly distributed revenue, rural areas could also benefit from social infrastructure development.

"The poor don't need the expensive infrastructure the government is concentrating on," he says, adding that even the government's implementation of its decentralisation policy is poor.

"Factors associated with where people are born and grow up have a relatively larger effect on their life chances than their gender," the World Bank report says.

Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) research associate Bradley Tjongarero agrees: "People living in rural areas have little access to disposable income for their upkeep. More can be done to uplift their lives by bringing services to them."

Vulnerability to climate risks and economic shocks also exacerbate inequality.

Nyambe says measures to mitigate climate shocks would help people in rural areas.

Climate shocks affect resource-based activities like agriculture, livestock production, tourism and fisheries, he says.

"Fish may relocate and catches may drop, resulting in the loss of revenue for private companies and the government, and causing job losses that widen the inequality gap."

He says agriculture should be transformed from subsistence to commercial.

Kamwanyah and Nyambe agree that education can both widen and narrow the inequality gap.

"Poor children will most likely attend poorly funded government schools, while children from rich families are sent to high-performing, expensive private schools where their chances of proceeding to university and getting good jobs are high.

"Steps should be taken to uplift the poor schools," Kamwanyah says.

Nyambe believes the emphasis should be on vocational training and the upskilling of Namibians.

"We need carpenters, builders, electricians and all sort of artisans if we are to develop and close the inequality gap."

Nyambe says there should be a deliberate way to close the inequality gap through wealth creation.

He welcomes minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi's proposal to set up a sovereign wealth fund to transit revenue from one generation to the next.