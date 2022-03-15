Namibia: World Food Programme Gives Businesses a Gap

15 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matthew Dlamini

The World Food Programme (WFP) has opened opportunities for Namibian businesses, through a request for expression of interest, to provide the organisation with various services.

In an advertisement published in the media yesterday, the WFP Namibia office invited offers for vehicle rental, catering services, hotel and conference services, printing and editing, human resources team building and training, communication /advocacy materials and services, as well as agri-products and equipment.

WFP Namibia's operations are embedded under three pillars of rural transformation, food systems, and human capital development, as well as cross-cutting issues of youth and women empowerment and digital transformation.

"The eligible suppliers are required to express their interest no later than 21 March, 2022," the advertisement said.

The WFP said the purpose of the expression of interest is to identify suppliers with the verified technical and financial capacity to provide the required services.

"Eligible suppliers will be invited to be registered on the WFP Namibia database for future required services," the WFP said.

For the pre-qualification exercise, suppliers are required to provide a company profile, registration documents, their financial status, and a company bank-clarification letter.

"They must also provide references from three reputable organisations and signatures by the authorised company representatives and a company stamp," said the advertisement.

