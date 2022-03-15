South Africa: CDC Prioritizes Jobs, SMME Development

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) continues to prioritise access to economic opportunities for the development of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) while providing job creation and related opportunities.

"The CDC recognises that a thriving SMME sector is vital to delivering on the country's economic development objectives," CDC SMME Programme Manager Unathi Maholwana said on Monday.

The CDC's vision to champion socio-economic development remains central to its standing, as a preferred investment destination and trusted infrastructure implementing agent of choice in South Africa.

"Our entire business model is based on the ability to deliver sustainable long-term business development while being cognisant of the need to improve the lives of people through job creation and related opportunities. Therefore, the focus on sustainability strengthens the value proposition for investors and clients of the future," Maholwana said.

Through the development of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) R324.3 million was achieved on SMME procurement spend out of the R2 billion expenditure on the project, from April 2021 to December 2021.

SMME development is often undertaken during the construction of infrastructure and related projects.

The overall SMME expenditure for the CDC, inclusive of TASEZ, industrial development zone, and external programmes is currently at R811 million.

"This translates to black woman-owned businesses having benefited to the tune of R100 796 046.70 with black youth-owned businesses coming in at R72 527 600.30 and black people with disability businesses at R1 140 023.19.

"Access to economic opportunities remains one of the key aspects driving SMME development, and the CDC's objective is to facilitate, promote and drive the inclusion of SMMEs in procurement opportunities," Maholwana said.

The programme targets SMMEs that are at least 51% black owned, with a Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) grading of 1 to 6.

The CDC SMME Development Programme, led by the SMME Unit, also comprises the training and mentorship of SMMEs on tendering for construction contracts, basic business concepts, applying health and safety standards, and business finance.

From April 2021 to December 2021, a total of 213 SMMEs benefitted from this training at a cost of R710 300 and as at 31 December 2021, the CDC's total value of contracts awarded to SMMEs through the SMME Unit's Development Programme equates to R537 852 730.

SMMEs are welcome to register on the CDC database as follows:

Application forms (coega.co.za > Coega Services > SMME) must be completed in full and returned to the SMME Development Unit with all required supporting documents as stipulated on the application form.

All supporting documents must be valid and active at the time of submission.

Once verified, the business will be registered on the database and the applicant will receive a SMS with the reference number of the business registered.

For information and guidance, SMMEs can contact the CDC SMME Development Unit via smmedevelopment@coega.co.za or 041 403 0612.