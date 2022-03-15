South Africa: Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla Hosts Military Veterans Imbizo, 18 Mar

press release

The Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla is calling on military veterans to an Imbizo in Polokwane, Limpopo. The Imbizo will start with consultations and engagements with other government stakeholders on progress made, by the Presidential Task Team on military veterans. The Imbizo will take place on the 18 March 2022, from 13:00 at Bolivia Conference Centre.

The Imbizo has been called to seek the guidance of military veterans, their active support and patience while government endeavors to find sustainable ways, to a feasible resolution to the grievances that have been raised. The Department of Military Veterans has reprioritized its resources, to review its legislation for effective benefit of military veterans and their dependents.

The Deputy Minister will also provide an update in relation to the work that the Presidential Task Team has done thus far, in response to the grievances that a broad section of the Military Veterans community had brought to the attention of the President. During 2020, the Presidency became increasingly inundated with a number of complaints from the Military Veterans community. In essence, these complaints were about the perceived or actual failure of the Department of Military Veterans to dispense adequate services to Military Veterans. There has been a facilitation of an effective, coordinated and flexible government-wide response and a joint action plan aimed at finding solutions to specific issues of concern to the plight of military veterans.

The role that has been played by the many Military Veterans shall remain deeply etched in the national memory and consciousness of our people. It is for this reason that government and the people shall remain committed to ensuring that Military Veterans are accorded the care and opportunities to lead a decent life. The DMV is committed to the socio economic empowerment of all military veterans.