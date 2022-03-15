South Africa: MEC David Maynier On Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities Budget 2022

press release

Media Release by David Maynier, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities

Western Cape Budget 2022: 'A Budget to Push Forward'

Today, we table "A Budget to Push Forward" so that we can get up, so that we can get out, so that we can push forward and so that we can do even better in the Western Cape.

To push forward:

we must sustain the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic;

we must support our strategic priorities, including "Jobs", "Safety" and "Wellbeing";

we must protect frontline services, including education, health and social development;

we must improve the composition of expenditure by boosting spending on infrastructure;

we must support vulnerable municipalities;

we must improve the efficiency of expenditure by improving value for money in procurement;

we must mitigate existing risks such as drought, fire and flooding, but also mitigate new risks, such as the risk of cyberattacks; and

we must ensure the long-term fiscal sustainability of the Western Cape.

To push forward:

we will spend R19.6 billion over the medium term on "Jobs";

we will spend R4.4 billion over the medium term on "Safety";

we will spend R111.3 billion over the medium term on "Wellbeing"; and

we will spend R30.3 billion over the medium term on infrastructure in the Western Cape.

We have held the fiscal line and are now in a position to allocate an additional R10.1 billion over the medium term in the Western Cape.

To push forward:

we will spend an additional R6.2 billion over the medium term on education;

we will spend an additional R2.4 billion over the medium term on healthcare;

we will spend an additional R136 million over the medium term on social development; and

we will spend an additional R2.6 billion over the medium term on infrastructure in the Western Cape.

We do this so that we give hope to people who do not have jobs, and so that we give hope to people who feel unsafe.

We do this so that we give hope to people who struggle to reach their full potential, and so that we give hope to people who do not have access to good schools, clinics and roads.

We do this so that, in the end, we can get up, so that we can get out, so that we can push forward, and so that we can do even better in the Western Cape.