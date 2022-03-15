Egypt: Gamea - Ministry Keen On Coordinating With All State Bodies, Private Sector to Increase Exports

Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea asserted the ministry's keenness on coordinating with all governmental bodies concerned and the private sector to outline an integrated vision to increase the Egyptian exports to global markets to reach the target of dlrs 100 billion annually.

The minister's remarks were made during her participation in a symposium under the title of "Industry and Exports...Duality of Growth and Development" organized by the Lebanese-Egyptian Businessmen Association (LEBA) chaired by Fathallah Fawzi.

Lebanese Ambassador in Cairo Ali El Halabi, Head of the Industrial Committee at LEBA Mohamed Amin El Hoot and a galaxy of ministry officials and board chairmen of companies members in LEBA are attending.

Gamea said the recent measures adopted by the government achieved a positive outcome on the growth of Egypt's non-petroleum exports which exceeded dlrs 32 billion in 2021 for the first time compared with dlrs 25.4 billion in 2020, recording a rise of 27 percent.

Over the past two years, the ministry was keen on expanding the establishment of specialized industrial complexes to bolster the local components of Egyptian products, increase competitiveness of the Egyptian products to local and global markets along with maximizing the benefits of the free trade agreements signed between Egypt and other world countries and economic blocs.

Meanwhile, Head of LEBA Fatallah Fawzi asserted the importance of integration and cooperation between the state and the business community to stand up to all regional and international challenges, in addition to drawing up untraditional mechanisms for boosting investment and enhancing exports.

He called on the government to accelerate activating the law of preference to the local product and activate the industrial map to promote for available investment opportunities and incentives for manufacturers.