Egypt: Petroleum Min, Methanex Corporation, ILO Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla had talks on Tuesday 15/3/2022 with a delegation from "Methanex" Corporation", the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol, and representatives of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Canadian embassy in Cairo means of boosting community participation projects in the company's work areas to contribute to achieving sustainable development.

In a statement on Tuesday15/3/2022, the Petroleum Ministry said that the two sides, during the meeting, discussed the latest community participation programs of the company in Damietta governorate.

Methanex Corporation, in partnership with the ILO, launched the Decent Jobs for Egypt's Young People (DJEP) - Tackling the Challenge in Damietta" project that aims at qualifying 100 youths in Damietta governorate to enter the labor market in the food industry in the governorate, by providing training for youths as per the cooperation protocol signed with the Chamber of Food Industries (CFI).

The two sides also discussed cooperation between the petroleum sector and Methanex in light of the memorandum of understanding that was signed in 2020 to promote Process Safety Management.

Mulla also expressed the petroleum sector's keenness on enhancing effective community participation of companies working in Damietta, stressing the necessity of unifying efforts and coordination between companies; Methanex, Misr Fertilizers Production Co. (MOPCO) and the Spanish Egyptian Gas Company (SEGAS) liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Mulla also lauded fruitful cooperation with the ILO in community participation, stressing the importance of working with the ILO to apply this in cooperation with other companies in the petroleum sector.

