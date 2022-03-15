Africa: Sisi Directs Action to Provide Technical Support for Africa - Minister

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed action to provide all kind of technical support for African countries, said Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Qussair on Tuesday 15/3/2022.

Egypt is also seeking to boost cooperation with all world countries through exchanged training, visits and meetings, Qussair said during a ceremony marking the end of courses organized by the Luxor Coordination Center in cooperation with the World Food Program (WFP).

During the ceremony, Qussair handed over certificates to 32 envoys from 11 African countries, in addition to India, Armenia and Sri Lanka, a statement by the Agriculture Ministry said.The ceremony was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs Hamdy Loza and WFP Country Director in Egypt Praveen Agrawal. Ambassadors of some African countries were also present.

The minister underscored big cooperation with international organizations and development partners.

Egypt is currently working on a number of huge agricultural projects, Qussair told the gathering.

Recently, the agricultural sector has developed as a key player in world economies, and not just in terms of food security, the minister said. Agriculture has become a matter of national security, he stressed.

"We're happy to train our colleagues from African states to get to know about the Egyptian experiment and the great agricultural boost achieved over the past years," he said.

The minister also touched upon an agreement with the WFP to turn the Luxor Coordination Center into a training platform for all Africans.

MENA