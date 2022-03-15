Egypt: Shoukry Confers With Malaysian Environment Minister On Issues Tabled On COP27

15 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister president-designate of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Summit (COP27) Sameh Shoukry conferred on Tuesday 15/3/2022 with Malaysian Minister of Environment and Water Tuan Ibrahim Tuan in Kuala Lumpur on the issues tabled one the agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), due to be held in Egypt in November.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said the meeting took up means of enhancing coordination between the two countries in the coming phase ahead of the convocation of the UN conference.

Talks covered means of adapting with the effects of climate change and its negative repercussions, ways of funding the impact of climate change on the developing countries, efforts to reduce gas emissions as well as bolstering the states' contribution to financial pledges made during Paris Climate Agreement, the spokesman added.

