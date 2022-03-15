Namibia: Gipf Invests N$24,5m At Nkurenkuru

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has invested approximately N$24,5 million in the Kavango West region, specifically at the provincial capital Nkurenkuru.

This was said by the chairperson of the GIPF board of trustees, Nilian Mulemi, when she opened the fund's satellite office at Nkurenkuru last Thursday.

"As part of the GIPF's shared value creation strategy, the fund's investment has given out renewable microfinance loans valued at N$13 million and housing finance of N$11,5 million," she said.

Mulemi said the GIPF has opened an office at Nkurenkuru in an effort to become member centric and to ensure that its active members and annuitants at the town and region access services conveniently without travelling 140km to the nearest GIPF office at Rundu.

Mulemi said the new office will deal with pension enquiries, give advice on pensions, conduct biometric registrations and verifications, issue benefit and income statements, as well as accept the submission of supporting documents.

"The office will be opened two weeks per month, from 08h00 to 16h30, starting today, and operational dates will always be communicated to the public," she said.

Mulemi said the fund implemented an ethics management programme in 2019 in line with its policy of zero tolerance for unlawful conduct, or any form of dishonesty, fraud, theft and corruption.

"In line with this philosophy, the fund has developed a whistleblower policy to provide a conducive environment for employees and other stakeholders to provide information safely and anonymously."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mulemi said the board will roll out a whistleblowing platform this year, where stakeholders will be able to access an online application to report unethical behaviour.

The application, called the GIPF Ethics Helpdesk, will offer various methods to stakeholders to blow the whistle, such as by using an anonymous WhatsApp line, completing an online form, or speaking to an artificial intelligence robot or to an agent.

Mulemi said the fund was scheduled to open another office at Grootfontein on Friday, and another one at Opuwo on 28 March.

The GIPF had also introduced an outreach programme using its 'Pension on Wheels' van to reach members in the remote areas of the country, she said.

"The fund recently embarked on a very successful outreach programme in the Kunene and Otjozondjupa regions from 28 February to 12 March," Mulemi said.

She said the fund has more than 50 000 annuitants, including children, spouses, retirees and members with disabilities in and outside Namibia who receive monthly annuity payments.

"While the GIPF has suspended biometrics verification due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I would like to stress that the fund will continue to pay annuitants their monthly benefits," Mulemi assured members.