Namibia: Katima Secures Permanent Dumpsite

GONE are the days when the residents of Katima Mulilo were inundated by heaps of rubbish, after the town council finally secured a permanent dumpsite.

For many years, the town council was criticised for the previous dumpsite, which was situated close to residential areas and considered a health hazard. That site was shut down by the Office of the Environmental Commissioner in May last year, after the town council failed to follow several compliance orders and were operating without an environmental clearance certificate.

For several months after the closure, the town was operating without a dumpsite. However, after consultations with the Mafwe Traditional Authority, the town council was provided with eight hectares of land in the Liselo area to use.

Katima Mulilo CEO Raphael Liswaniso told The Namibian yesterday that they were issued an environmental clearance certificate last month for the construction and operation of the landfill, which will expire in 2025.

He said they are almost done fencing off the dumpsite, to the tune of N$3,5 million.

"We do not only want to dump rubbish, we want to turn the dumpsite into a recycling plant. In this regard, we await interested companies in that field," he said.