South Africa: Frontline Workers At Helen Joseph Hospital Add Voices to Call for Urgent Reopening of Charlotte Maxeke

14 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

The picket was timed to coincide with a promise that the reopening of the casualty department at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital would take place on Monday, 14 March. As feared though, it has still not happened.

On Monday morning, a group of more than 50 health workers, including senior doctors and heads of department, held a short, dignified picket outside the accident and emergency entrance of the 600-bed Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

The picket was organised to highlight the adverse impact that the continued closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) is having on the quality of health services at Helen Joseph Hospital and on the morale and safety of people who work there.

Over the weekend, pressure had mounted on the organisers not to hold the picket, with threats of disciplinary action against those who participated. However, according to one of the organisers, "Head office arrived just before the protest and overruled the CEO and told her to allow the picket to proceed." They need not have worried. The protest organisers were at pains to ensure that services were not disrupted by the picket, pointing out in their memorandum that:

"All Critical Care Areas will remain manned...

