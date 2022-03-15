South Africa: The Academy of Science of South Africa Must Rethink Its Fence-Sitting and Condemn the Russian Invasion

analysis

Jeremy Seekings is Professor of Politics and Sociology at the University of Cape Town and Acting Director of UCT's Institute for Democracy, Citizenship and Public Policy in Africa. He has been a member of ASSAf for more than a decade. Nicoli Nattrass is Professor of Economics at the University of Cape Town.

The academy's failure to condemn Vladimir Putin's attempt to conquer and colonise Ukraine is especially outrageous because the invasion has indeed affected scientists directly and indirectly.

We watch with horror the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A broadly democratic and sovereign country is invaded, without provocation, by a former imperial power with renewed imperial ambitions.

Despite Russia's blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, the South African government joined many of the world's most authoritarian regimes in sitting on the fence. So much for the South African government's supposed commitment to democracy and opposition to imperialism.

While South African civil society has generally spoken out in opposition to violent Russian imperialism, some organisations have followed the government's lead, implying indifference between violent imperialism and democracy.

The most recent organisation to do so is the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf). On Friday, 11 March 2022,...