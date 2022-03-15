South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Condemns Shootings and Killings in Khayelitsha

press release

Media release: Minister Marais condemns the shooting and killing of 5 people in Khayelitsha & welcomes activation of 72-hour plan to find suspects.

The Acting Minister of Community Safety, Anroux Marais, condemns in the strongest terms the shooting and killing of five people in Endlovini informal settlement, Khayelitsha, this morning. Minister Marais has further welcomed the activation of a 72-hour activation plan to help bring guilty parties to book.

Minister Marais said: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the shooting and killing of five individuals in Khayelitsha this morning. I condemn this act in the strongest terms. Violence and violent crime have no place in our society. I further welcome the activation of a 72-hour plan, put in place by SAPS, to assist in searching for the unidentified gunmen. I am informed that SAPS crime experts are continuing to investigate the scene of the crime."

According to SAPS in the Western Cape, reports indicate that unknown gunmen approached shacks in Monwabisi Park informal settlement this morning and began to fire shots. This resulted in the killing of a woman and four men who are estimated to be between the ages of 25 and 35. The victims are yet to be identified.

Minister Marais added: "I have further been informed that organised crime detectives are investigating the murders. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this very difficult time and call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to ensure that those who are guilty are brought to book."

Minister Marais concluded: "I call on anyone with information regarding these shootings which could assist SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such either to their local station or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Please play your part and assist in making your community safer for you and those around you."